Marion Beardslee was born in Franklin, N.J., to Mary (McCourt) and Ivan Aumick. After graduating high school, she worked during World II at Picatinny Arsenal, before marrying in 1946 and starting a family. She returned to school to further her education and went back to work at Picatinny Arsenal until her retirement in 1976. Marion and her husband of 71 years, Chuck Beardslee, enjoyed camping and traveling the 48 continental states, visiting their family and friends across the U.S.

A dedicated member for more than 25 years of the Milton United Methodist Church, Marion served as church school teacher, youth fellowship leader, Vacation Bible School leader and a member of Methodist women. She was active in the community as both a brownie and girl scout leader and an officer of the PTO. After retiring, the Beardslees moved to Damascus, Penn., where they joined the Damascus United Methodist Church. Winters found them in Zephyrhills in central Florida, where they moved full time in the 1980s and became members of the First United Methodist Church. Marion was a member of the adult Sunday school, the United Methodist Women and the camping club; she cooked and served at fundraising dinners, often hosted Circle luncheons, and worked in the thrift shop. She was a 25-year volunteer at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills and was a reading buddy in the elementary schools.

Marion was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles V. Beardslee; infant son, Charles Jr.; granddaughter, Laurie M. Bostedo; son-in-law, Raymond Charles Munro Jr.; brothers, William and James Aumick; sister, Edna Krauss; brothers-in-law Mark and John Beardslee; and sisters-in-law, Edith Holley, Annie Sisco, Frieda Kane, Edna Search, Emma Rome, Bessie Stanlick, Bertha Tasker, Ellen Hyatt, and Josephine Gamble.

Marion is survived by daughters, Joanne Bostedo and husband, William, and Carol Munro Ollwerther and husband, William (Ray); granddaughters, Beth McGee and husband, Tom, Robin Mefford and husband, Luke, and Jill Fedon and husband, Ryan; grandson, Scott Charles Munro and wife, Shannon; great-grandchildren, Mark and Emily McGee, Nathan and Noah Mefford, Benjamin Fedon, and Taylor, Addyson and Finnegan Munro; and step-grandchildren, Geoffrey Ollwerther and wife, Jillian, and Alyssa Ollwerther and fiancé, Jerry Peruchini. Marion is also survived by brothers, Frederick, Ivan, Richard, Phillip and Charles Aumick; sisters, Elizabeth Skoldal and Barbara Moore; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. Full obituary and online condolences may be offered at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.