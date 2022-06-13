Marion D. Corey, 90, of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 3, 2022, at The Newton Medical Center.

Marion was born on September 2, 1931, to Alvah H. Davis and Marion Gertrude (Tidaback) Davis, of Hamburg, N.J. She graduated from William Paterson Teacher’s College in 1952, and in September of that year began her 36-year teaching career in Wayne N.J. Marion then became a kindergarten teacher in the small town of Branchville, N.J., where she taught for 25 years. Since the classroom was located in a house near the elementary school, the students actually believed she lived there. If you grew up in the town of Branchville, Mrs. Corey was your kindergarten teacher! When the Branchville school merged with the Frankford Township School District, she became a second-grade teacher until her retirement.

Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34 years, Wilmer A. Corey (Bud), on September 22, 1988, along with her brothers Robert Rude Davis and Donald A. Davis. She was also predeceased by her nephew Alvah H. Davis II and daughter-in-law Clarice Corey.

Marion is survived by son, David A. Corey of Perry, Fl.; daughter, Linda Willeford and her husband, Brian Willeford of Sandyston N.J.; sister, Eveline Ann Rider and her husband Walter Rider; and nephews Robert Rider and his wife, Kee, and Thomas and Cathy Rider, of Sparta, N.J. Marion is also survived by her loving niece, Deborah Houldcroft of N.Y., along with many other nephews and nieces.

Marion’s grandchildren were her whole world and they brought her so much happiness. She is survived by her grandsons, Cowan and Jack Sikora, along with Bryce Willeford, and granddaughter, Kate Sikora, of Sandyston, N.J.

Marion was a member of the Sparta Seniors and she enjoyed all of her companions during their weekly meetings playing cards, sewing, and eating out.

An avid sports fan and a college student-athlete herself, “Mema” attended every sporting event at Kittatinny Regional High School to support her beloved grandchildren. She was blessed to watch her grandchildren grow up and be a part of her life. Whether it was a phone call or going out to eat, it always put a smile on her face to be with them. She was so proud of her grandsons, Cowan and Jack, as they both graduated from the University of Maine, and her granddaughter, Kate, graduated from Sussex County Community College. She had a very special place in her heart for her entire family.

Private graveside services were held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sparta, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sparta Community Food Pantry at 99 Demarest Road, Sparta, N.J.