Mark Risner

Mark L. Risner of Sparta passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at his residence. He was 71.

Born in Berwyn, Ill., Mark had lived in Mahwah until 1999, then moved to Hamburg before moving to Sparta more recently.

He was employed at the Walmart in Franklin before he retired.

Mark was predeceased by his mother, Alyce L. Bolander, in 2015; her husband, Donald Bolander, in 2010; and his brother, Scott C. Risner, in 2022.

Private interment has been held at Clove Cemetery.

