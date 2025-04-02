Martha DiChiara of Bend, Ore., passed away on March 13, 2025, at Touchmark Pilot Butte. She was 78.

She was born June 4, 1946, in Brooklyn to Bartholomew and Martha DiChiara.

Martha grew up in Teaneck and graduated from Teaneck High School in 1963.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1969 and a master’s in education from William Paterson College in 1974.

She was a teacher and administrator in the Paterson Public School System for more than 30 years. There she touched the lives of both students and colleagues.

In her post-retirement years, she cherished her lakeside cottage in Sparta for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, visiting with friends, cooking, working out and spending time with her family.

She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her brother, John; sisters-in-law, Suzanne and Katri; beloved nieces, Sharon, Nancy and Annalisa; nephews, Tim, Tom, Michael and Christer; and extended family.

A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 4 at Deschutes Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Bend, Ore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assistance League of Bend (Assistanceleague.org/bend), St. Jude (stjude.org) or Humane Society of Bend (hsco.org).