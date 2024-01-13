Martin Gozdenovich, also known as Marty Goz, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Sparta on Jan. 10, 2024. He was 87.

Marty was born in his childhood home in Fairview on Nov. 5, 1937. He moved with his family from Palisades Park to Sparta in 1967, where he lived since then

After graduating from Cliffside Park High School in 1955, Marty joined the U.S. Army.

While stationed in Germany serving as an Army military policeman, he was joined by his high school sweetheart, Arlene Reinert, in 1956 and they were married.

Upon returning to the United States, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1962.

He went on to found and operate several businesses during his long career in sales, marketing and manufacturing.

Marty’s real passion, other than his family, was basketball. He played on the varsity team for Cliffside Park High School, leading the team in points each year. The team went on to become state champions in both 1954 and 1955.

Marty picked up the basketball once again to play Division I college ball. While attending FDU, he set records in both points scored and rebounds. Marty became a 1,000-point scorer in the era before the three-point shot. He was named All Tri- State League twice and three times named All-East Weekly Selection, Eastern College Athlete League. Marty was inducted into the Cliffside Park High School Hall of Fame in 2013.

Predeceased by his son David Gozdenovich, Marty is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Arlene; daughters, Donna Zimmermann (Rick) of Sparta and Kim Pierson (Glenn) of Summerville, S.C.; son, Martin Gozdenovich (Patty) of Sparta; nine grandchildren, Erik Zimmermann, Bryan Zimmermann (Kelli), Aimee Zimmermann Harrington (David), Rane Pierson (Ariana), Tory Pierson Lewis (Jonathan), Dakota Pierson, Devin Gozdenovich, Beck Gozdenovich and Luke Gozdenovich; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Marty will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta. A prayer service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marty’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project.