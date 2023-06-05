Mary Ann T. Pietrowitz of Sparta passed away on May 10, 2023. She was 83.

Pietrowitz was the daughter of the late Carl and Theresa LoBue and was raised in Elmwood Park. She moved to Sparta in 1976.

Mary Ann attended the Chubb Institute, then she got a job at Picatinny Arsenal as a computer analyst.

She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, watching romantic movies and traveling. Her favorite place to go with her family was Walt Disney World.

She loved spending time with her family, especially at the many family gatherings.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard G. Pietrowitz Sr.; children, Robyn (Paul) Harris, John (Tara) Pietrowitz and Toni (Rob) Huber; grandchildren, Paul, Michael, Hailee, Kayla, Corrine (Alex) and Chelsea (Zac); great-granddaughter, Posie; brothers, Carl, Vincent and Thomas; sisters, Jean, Bernadette, Frances, Karen, Theresa and Nancy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Joseph LoBue; sister Patrica LoBue; and her son Richard G. Pietrowitz Jr.

All family services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.