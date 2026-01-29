Maryann Claire Stevens

Following a long battle with dementia, Maryann C. Stevens, age 81 passed into eternal rest on Jan. 25, just 6 hours before her 62nd wedding anniversary to the love of her life, Lawrence K. Stevens. Maryann passed away at home, where they shared an unbroken bond until the very end.

Maryann was born in New Jersey on March 27, 1944, daughter of the late Antionette and Nicholas Derasmo. She grew up in New Jersey where she met the man of her dreams and her forever love Lawrence K Stevens. They were married on Jan. 26, 1964. After getting married they lived in Bogota, N.J., Crowne Point, Indiana, Salt Lake City and then returned to Sparta, N.J. They resided in Sparta for 30 years, where Maryann was the Sparta Municipal Court Clerk. After retiring they moved to Hutchinson Island, Fla., and then to their final home in Manchester, N.J.

Maryann was the kindest, most compassionate soul. She was loved by all that knew her. She had a great love of travel, spending time with her family and friends and of course Atlantic City.

Maryann is survived by her husband Larry, daughter and son-in-law, Tricia and Mark Acierno of Hopatcong, NJ; her daughter, Jennifer Bozan of Ringwood, N.J.; sister, Claire Capozzi of Cliffside Park, NJ. She had 4 granddaughters, Alexandra, Gabrielle, Isabella and Mia. She is preceded in death by her daughter Christine Miller and sister Annette Tammour.

In lieu of a service the family is requesting that anyone wishing to honor Maryann’s life donate to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.