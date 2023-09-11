Michael Fioretti

Michael Anthony Fioretti, a most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. He was 39.

Michael was born in Livingston on May 20, 1984. He lived his early years in West Orange and moved to Sparta in 1994.

He graduated from Sparta High School and earned his associate degree from the County College of Morris.

He was partners with both his father, Rick, and brother Daniel at R. Fioretti and Sons Plumbing and Heating.

Michael brought a smile to everyone’s face with his humor and infectious laugh. He had a way of connecting with everyone with whom he came into contact, whether a familiar face or a stranger.

Michael had the ability to lighten any room with just his smile and positive energy.

His many nieces and nephews thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Uncle Mike (Uncle Coco).

Michael was a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and AC Milan.

Those who knew him, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Michael will be greatly missed every day by his family and friends.

He is survived by his father and mother, Rick and Mary (McManus) Fioretti; his grandmother Nancy McManus; his brothers, Robert (Natalie) Fioretti and Daniel (Ariana) Fioretti; his sister, Brittany (Scott) Lotosky; his nieces and nephews, Joelle, Leven, Olivia, Beckham, Luca, Declan, Ila, Sebastian and Porter plus one soon to be; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Visiting hours were Friday, Sept. 8 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, and a private service was held Saturday, Sept. 9.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Michael’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.