Molly Anne Buyer of Sparta died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Newton Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 26.

Molly was born July 19, 1996. She was a special-needs person who was truly special.

Molly was a shining light who brought joy and happiness wherever she went. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone she met. She was always helpful in life, and even in death, as she donated her organs for transplant.

She enjoyed SCARC Explorer’s Club, Circle of Friends, baking, horseback riding, book club, babies, drawing, painting, puzzles, music, shopping, gift giving, and visiting and communicating with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Molly was predeceased by her mother, Jennifer, and grandparents, Royal and Marjory Buyer and Thomas McNally.

She is survived by her loving father, Dr. David Buyer; loving brother, Roy; longtime aide, Maria Salome Wolf; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held April 2 at the Buyer residence.

Donations in her memory may be made to the SCARC Foundation, www.scarc.org donate now, or send a check to SCARC, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.