Nancy Harder

Nancy Leila Harder of Sparta sadly passed away on June 25, 2023. She was 76.

She was born on July 24, 1946, in Callicoon, N.Y.

Nancy was a loving wife to her husband, Douglas Sr., and a devoted mother to her three boys, Douglas Jr., Timothy and Damien.

Nancy’s love and passions primarily revolved around her family. She dedicated her time to caring for her loved ones, driving her children to sports practices and cheering them on during their games. In her later years, she found joy in knitting blankets for both babies and adults (about 250).

She also cherished traveling to visit her seven grandchildren, Crosby, Paget, Sophia, Christopher, Deven, Amaya and Kiran, ranging in age from 5 to 18, for special occasions, such as sports games, birthdays, holidays and graduations.

She greatly enjoyed the beaches in Florida.

Nancy resisted going to rock concerts but waited to get the inevitable phone call from them by Doug.

With a young family, she moved her life from San Diego to Germany for three years. She enjoyed the many castles, traveling to surrounding countries, making lifelong friends and taking thousands of pictures.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Douglas Sr. of Sparta, and her sons, Douglas Jr. and wife Jennifer (Colorado), Timothy and wife Asha (New Jersey), and Damien and wife Christina (Florida). She also is survived by her mother-in-law, Aldona Harder, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, August Lott; her mother, Leila Lott; her sister, Barbara; her brother, Richard; and her father-in-law, Herbert Harder; as well as several aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Nancy at the Goble Funeral Home, 23 Main St., Sparta, on Thursday, July 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that monetary gifts be made to the Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the Newton Hospital.

Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends.