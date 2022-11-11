Nancy Whidden (nee Raynor), 74 years old, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., N.J., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born to Howard and Elizabeth Raynor in Jamaica, N.Y., she lived in Levittown, N.Y., before moving to Boonton, N.J., in 1970, and then to Vernon, N.J., in 1975.

Nancy received her AA from Nassau Community College and received her BA and MA in Elementary Education from William Paterson University. Nancy worked as a teacher at Glen Meadow and Lounsberry Hollow School in Vernon Twp., N.J.

Nancy is the beloved wife for 52 years of Howard Whidden of Vernon Twp., N.J. Devoted mother of Meredith Whidden of Clifton, N.J., Jonathan Whidden of San Diego, CA and Bradley Whidden of Sparta Twp., N.J. Dear sister of Patricia Raynor of Levittown, N.Y. Cherished by her two brother-in laws, her two sister-in-laws, several nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. Cremation will be private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, or the Wounded Warrior Project would be greatly appreciated.