Neale Olree III passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at his home. He was 34.

Born in Newton, Neale grew up in Sussex County, graduating from Sussex County Vocational and Technical School.

He was employed by Mountain View Auto Body in Ridgewood as a mechanic.

Neale was a member of the AMA Motorcyclist Association and loved being involved in both motorcross and supermoto racing. He took first place in a National Supermoto Grand Championship race, first place in the 4th of July Extravaganza race in 2016 and 2017 at Hurricane Hills, and first place in several races at Raceway Park in Englishtown, where he ultimately claimed the national supermoto grand championship title.

Neale also enjoyed playing pool and was very skilled at drifting cars.

He was predeceased by his mother, Jill Nystrand.

He is survived by his father, Neal Olree II of Andover; his stepbrother, Michael Niper, his wife Heather and their three children of Matamoras, Pa.; his grandmother, Doris Olree; and many close friends.

A memorial service will be held in the near future.

Private cremation services were entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com