Orlo Wales

Orlo “Butch” Wales of Wantage passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. He was 84.

Born in Newton to the late Orlo and Helen Wales, Butch grew up in Sparta and lived in Stillwater and Montana before settling in Wantage 10 years ago.

Butch worked as a driver for Anheuser-Busch, and after his retirement, he moved to Montana, where he owned and operated the Philipsburg Motel.

An avid outdoorsman, Butch loved hunting and fishing. He was especially fond of elk hunting; in Montana, he worked as a guide for elk hunting tours.

Predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Wales; grandson Johnny Wright; and his beloved lab, Shadow, Butch is survived by his loving daughter, Debbie Wright, and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Sarah Ziccardi and her husband, Anthony, and Jeffrey Galindo; and great-grandchildren Zach and Mason.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com