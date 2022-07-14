On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Patricia Evans, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 62.

Patricia was born on October 30, 1959, in West Orange, NJ, to William R. and Eileen (Wintermute) Oswin. Patricia spent her childhood and school-age years in Succasunna, NJ. She received her Bachelor of Music degree in music education from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ.

Patricia taught music for over 30 years in the public school districts of Long Valley, Roxbury, Bedminster, and Montague. From 1997 through 2001, Patricia worked in the Concert Artist division of Steinway & Sons of Philadelphia, facilitating legendary concert artist’s performances in the greater Philadelphia market.

Recently, Patricia’s passion to foster love through music was most realized as she became the music and arts developer for Abilities of Northwest Jersey, a non-profit organization serving the needs of adults with disabilities. Here she had the great privilege of creating, developing, and introducing music and arts curriculum to this important organization.

Patricia’s love transformed the lives of everyone she encountered. She brought a bounty of beauty to everything she did... with her music, her smile and unbounded love. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people, share herself and evoke that same spirit of love in each person she knew.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, William, and her mother, Eileen. She is survived by her husband Christian Evans, her daughter Holly Eileen Hill, her beloved bonus son, Taylor Christian Evans, and her bonus daughter Adison Jean Evans. Her extended family includes her brother Eric Oswin and his wife Debra Oswin, her brother William R. Oswin II and his wife Terri Oswin, and her beloved nieces and nephew: Doug Oswin, Katie Oswin McConnel, Eric Oswin II, William R. Oswin III and Christopher Oswin.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, at 11 a.m. at Saint Kateri Church — 427 Stanhope Sparta Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering immediately following the memorial service at the Greentree Village of Sparta Clubhouse, 2 Canterbury Road, Sparta, NJ 07871.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Patricia, to further the work that she began at Abilities of Northwest Jersey: abilities.salsalabs.org/InMemoryofPatriciaEvans.

To learn more, please visit everloved.com/memorial/patricia-evans.