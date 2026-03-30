Patricia Wegener, known lovingly as Pat, lived a spirited, kind, and faith-filled life that touched family, friends, neighbors, and the many people she served throughout her years in Sussex County.

Pat was born on March 19, 1944, in Washington Heights, N.Y., and she passed away on March 28, 2026, in Newton, N.J., following a chronic illness. Her life was a testament to perseverance, grace, and the quiet strength that comes from faith, love, and a commitment to others.

Pat was the cherished daughter of Arthur and Ruth Grix, and grew up surrounded by the bonds of a large and loving family. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Grix she is survived by her brother Arthur Grix (Maureen) her sisters Mary Velsor, Theresa Alusick (Joseph),and Kathy Hoban (Dennis). She carried her family with her in everything she did, family was not just part of her story, but the foundation of her strength, her compassion, and her steady spirit.

Pat was blessed by three children, Ellen Maloney, Barbara Struck, the late Arthur Wegener and their spouses, David Struck, Erin Wegener, and the late William Maloney

She had 5 grandchildren that were everything to her; Will Maloney, James Maloney, Nora Wegener, Hayden Wegener, and Max Wegener. She also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, along with many great and grand nieces and nephews.

Pat graduated from Cathedral High School in New York, and carried the discipline and determination of that education into every chapter of her life. She built a long and respected career of over 35 years as a Realtor in Sussex County, where she served with honesty, professionalism, and a genuine care for the people she helped. In a field where trust matters deeply, Pat earned it naturally. She did not simply sell homes. She helped people find places where their lives could begin, grow, and flourish. She understood that a home is more than a structure, and she treated every client with the respect and attention they deserved.

Her service extended well beyond her profession. Pat served as Past Chairwoman of the Sussex County Ethics Committee and previously on the Sussex County Professional Standard Committee. These roles reflected the kind of person she was, someone who believed in fairness, responsibility, and doing what is right even when it is not the easiest path. She was a woman of integrity, and her leadership left a meaningful mark on the community she loved. Pat did not seek recognition, but her example spoke loudly. She showed others that character and service matters, and that a life lived with principle can inspire everyone around it.

Pat was a devoted Christian whose faith was not something she simply spoke about, but something she lived. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta and gave her time as Chairperson of the Arimathea group, where she assisted families who had lost loved ones with their funeral plans. In these sacred and tender moments, Pat brought comfort, dignity, and compassion. She knew how to stand beside others in grief with steadiness and kindness, and she offered hope when it was needed most. Her faith gave her purpose, and her service gave that faith hands and feet.

Pat also found joy in the simple and beautiful gift of being with her five grandchildren. Time with them was among her greatest treasures, and she embraced those moments with love, pride, and delight. Whether sharing a conversation, a laugh, or her wisdom, Pat made her grandchildren feel seen and valued. That is one of the greatest legacies a person can leave - the gift of making the next generation feel deeply loved and unconditionally supported.

Pat will be remembered for her generous spirit; her love of family and the many memories she created with those she loved.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Ave in Sparta, N.J., with interment immediately following in Sparta Cemetery. Friends may visit and pay respects from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta.

As Pat would say...” Dont send flowers, help someone else.” by contributing in her memory to Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center in Newton, NJ or New Jersey Boxer Rescue.