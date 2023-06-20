Patrick W. Smith of Montague peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was 61.

Born in Morristown, Pat moved to Sussex County in 1976.

He was employed as a service manager at Tri-County Culligan in Sparta for many years.

Pat was predeceased by his father, Robert G. Smith.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Antoinette (Pinzone); his sons, Patrick J. Smith and his wife Sarah of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Nicholas Smith and his wife Asha of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; his daughter, Allison Smith of Montague; his mother, Judith Roselli of Toms River; his brothers, Michael Smith of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Timothy Smith and his wife Lisa of Andover; and one granddaughter on the way.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday before the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrick Smith’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

