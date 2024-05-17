Paul Galvez Jr.

Paul Errol Galvez Jr. passed away on May 14, 2024.

He was born Aug. 13, 1973, in Iloilo City, Philippines, to Errol and Eva Galvez. Paul, or “EG” as he was known to his family, was the eldest of three children.

He spent his childhood in Iloilo surrounded by a close-knit, extended family. He enjoyed weekly visits with beloved grandparents, doting aunts and uncles, and cousins who were as close to him as siblings. This joy and love of family was something he carried throughout his entire life, not missing any opportunity to join his aunts, uncles and cousins in frequent reunions around the world.

EG’s early years shaped habits that would define the man he would become. From countless books, international magazines and heavy tomes of illustrated Bibles at his extended family’s houses, he acquired a love of learning, reading and writing. From listening to his mother’s stories of her travels worldwide, he loved to learn about cultures, global travel and adventurous eating. He picked up a love of style and fashion from watching people look up to his parents, a much-admired banker and a university dean. EG loved reading comic books and playing video games, and he bonded with his Aunt Susan (Nonî) over horror movies.

There was no one in our family who could laugh like Paul. His fun-loving nature and infectious laugh landed him many close friendships at WVSU and UP Iloilo, which he maintained even after he moved to Sparta.

In Sparta, Paul continued his love of reading and writing, writing and editing for the school newspaper. After graduating from Sparta High School, he studied international business at Rutgers University, which he parlayed into a career in financial services in New York City at ING, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and other firms.

Paul cherished life in the big city. He enjoyed spending time with a wide circle of friends and family in museums, restaurants, bars, clubs and shops in New York and around the world.

In 2002, he spent a year in Antwerp, Belgium, getting his MBA at the International Management Institute, taking his shenanigans overseas. He continued his studies in executive management at Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Paul loved learning and lived life to the fullest.

With his roots in Sparta, Paul also maintained homes in Pennsylvania with his partner, Paul, as well as an apartment in New York City, which he filled with art and antiques. He spent much time with his friends - especially in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida - and traveling on annual trips to Europe with his family.

Paul leaves a legacy of love, hard work, fun and devotion to friends and family. He doted on his brother Eric’s children, Luke and Sylvia.

He is survived by his parents, his siblings, his brother-in-law, his niece and nephew, and his partner.

Per his wishes, the family will establish a scholarship for underprivileged children in Iloilo. Paul cared deeply about his roots and wanted to follow in his family’s legacy of providing for others who may not have had the same privileges he had.

A viewing will be held for Paul between 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. His ashes will be placed in Iloilo and Sparta, the two places closest to Paul’s heart.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a tax-deductible donation to UNICEF to help children worldwide.