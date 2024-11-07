Peter Redfern

Peter James Redfern, a father, husband, grandfather and dog lover, passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2024, at home with family by his side. He was 82.

Pete was known for his kindness, generosity, dry sense of humor and, most importantly, his patience. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Pete was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Jersey City to Genevieve and Frank Redfern. He spent most of his childhood there. His family cherished their summers at Lake Mohawk, a place that would become the heart of many family memories and where he raised his family.

After graduating from Villanova University, Pete enlisted in the National Guard. He went on to build a distinguished career in the insurance industry, beginning with Marsh McLennan in New York City and culminating at O’Gorman and Young in Chatham. Throughout his career, Pete was known for his integrity, leadership and unwavering dedication to his clients and colleagues.

In 1967, Pete met Mary Ellen King. Their 56-year marriage was filled with love, laughter and countless adventures. Together, they raised three daughters, creating a lively home filled with joyful chaos. Also in the mix, throughout the years, were nine dogs, two cats, a dozen hamsters and a rabbit. Pete’s love for animals reflected his gentle and compassionate nature.

Pete was an avid golfer, spending countless Sundays perfecting his game on the course, whether at Lake Mohawk or down south on Kiawah Island, which held a special place in his heart.

His passion for golf was rivaled only by his love for Villanova basketball and Giants football.

When not on the course, he could be found coaching his daughters’ softball teams, cheering at swim meets, walking the family dogs, indulging in a crunchy loaf of Italian bread or simply enjoying the company of those he loved.

Pete is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Redfern, and their three daughters, Jennifer Redfern, Jillian Stelben (Robert Stelben) and Julie Davis (Harris Davis). He was a proud and devoted grandfather to four granddaughters, Dylan Davis, Sydney Davis, Crosby Stelben and Campbell Stelben, all of whom he adored. He is also survived by his brother, James Redfern, and sister-in-law, Mary Grace Redfern, along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Memorial donations in Pete’s honor may be directed to the Sparta Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 246, Sparta, NJ 07871, spartaambulance.org or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, fatherjohns.org