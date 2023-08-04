Phyllis Kuiken

Phyllis M. Kuiken passed away peacefully into eternal life on July 7, 2023. She was 90.

She born Dec. 8, 1933, in Wayne.

Phyllis joins (in her heavenly home) her loving husband of 69 years, Peter, whom she missed deeply since his passing in November 2020.

She is remembered by her family as a devoted wife and mother.

She and her beloved spouse, Peter, retired to Glen Spey, N.Y., where they led active lives, traveling and visiting their children and grandchildren.

Her hobbies included knitting, cooking, baking and gathering her family for special occasions. She was actively involved and held office in two local senior citizens groups, Highland and Lumberland.

An avid reader, she could always be found with a book in her hands whenever time allowed for that. She was also quick to give you your next reading recommendation.

Phyllis is also remembered for having worked as the secretary in Pompton Reformed Church in Pompton Lakes for many years before their move to New York.

She had moved to Monterey, Tenn., in June to live near her daughter Lynn.

She taught her children Christianity, the Love of the Lord and His undying love for us including the promise of everlasting life.

Surviving family members include her daughter Cheryl (Kuiken) DeBonte and her husband Jeff of West Milford, daughter Linda (Kuiken) Driscoll and her husband Lee of Monterey, Tenn.; son Peter A. Kuiken and his wife Tamara of Johnson City, Texas, and daughter Laurie (Kuiken) Byrnes and her husband Charles of Magnolia, Del.; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Eleanor Palmieri of Sparta; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service for Peter and Phyllis will be held at the Monterey United Methodist Church in Monterey, Tenn., at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Hospice of Cumberland County, 30 E. Adams St., Crossville, TN 38555.

Arrangements and care provided by D.M. Goff Funeral Home, 205 E. Cleveland Ave., Monterey, Tenn.