Ray Newman passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home in Sparta. He was 91.

Born to Joseph and Mollie Newman, he grew up in the Bronx and was a true New Yorker, earning a BBA from City College of New York and a JD from Brooklyn Law School.

In the 1950s during the Korean War, he was drafted into the Army and served in the JAG office.

In the late 1980s, he moved to Lake Mohawk to start a family. He loved living on the lake and could often be found boating in the summer with his family and kids’ friends.

Over the years, he held a variety of jobs to satisfy his need for novelty and challenge in life. He started his own law firm, authored hundreds of news commentaries and two books, hosted a radio and TV show, taught at local colleges, and served as a test prep teacher.

He was well-known around Sparta for his SAT tutoring and helped many local students get into the colleges of their dreams.

A lifetime student of Ayn Rand and Objectivism, he was passionately interested in politics, ethics, social issues and philosophy, bringing them up in conversation any chance he got. He gifted his personal interviews with Ayn Rand to the Library of Congress.

Most of all, though, he was a devoted father. He spent countless hours cheering on his children at sports games, taking road trips with his son and friends to amusement parks all around the East Coast, and accompanying his daughter to violin lessons and rehearsals.

Ray’s friends and family knew him for his irreverent humor and outspokenness, his optimism and positive thinking, and his belief in hard work and life’s potential.

He also had a creative side. He loved clay sculpting, wood burning and painting. He invented a variety of gizmos and created the board game Linxx. He appreciated music and listened to it constantly in his later years.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy Newman of Sparta; his son, Sean Newman of Sparta; his daughter, Kira Newman and her partner, Fred Ngo, of Toronto, Ontario; his sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Ron Pruzick of Delray Beach, Fla.; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Gordon of Davie, Fla.

“To hear someone you love say I love you / is the sweetest (sensation) of them all.”

We love you, Dad.