Raymond D. Lutkins, 74, of Sparta, passed away on October 24, 2025.

Ray dedicated his career to Scholes Electric & Communications, where he worked as an Operations Manager in telecommunications. He was known for his strong work ethic because he enjoyed working and his career. Even after retirement, Ray found deep joy in life, embracing every day with purpose.

A true outdoorsman, Ray loved to travel and explore the world. His adventures took him to Alaska, Africa, Costa Rica, and countless other destinations. Alaska held a special place in his heart, where the abundance of fishing and breathtaking nature made him feel at home. He was passionate about fishing and hunting, and his love for the outdoors often meant hiking trails with his family, teaching his kids survival tips and sharing his respect for nature.

Ray cherished his time with friends and family, especially when it involved fishing trips with his two close friends Matt and Mark, good food when exploring and vacationing, and good company. A talented cook, he found fulfillment in preparing meals for others, especially when cooking for veterans, a cause close to his heart. He also gave back to his community by coaching his children’s sports teams in Sparta and Wallkill in their earlier years.

Raymond is survived by his wife Jeraldine “Jerri”; his daughter Kimberly Lonsky; his step-daughter Lisa Durante; his grandchildren Paige Lonsky, Elizabeth & Emily Lutkins; his brother, Albert Lutkins; his sister Barbara Kihm and many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his son, Kevin Lutkins, his stepson Thomas Dowd, his brother William Lutkins and his parents William and Edith Lutkins.

Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 30, 2025, from 4-8 p.m. at Scanlan’s: Where Life is Celebrated. A funeral service will be held Friday Oct. 31, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation is held privately.