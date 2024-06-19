Remsi Messare

Remsi Romanos Messare of Morristown passed away peacefully on June 14, 2024, in Sparta surrounded by his immediate family. He was 85.

Born in Ioannina, Greece, on Sept. 6, 1938, Remsi experienced World War II literally in his hometown as a young boy when it was occupied by Fascist Italy and later Nazi Germany. This profound experience propelled a fascination and yearning for knowledge in many areas, such as history, mathematics and science.

As a young student, Remsi met his soulmate, Dora, also in Ioannina, Greece. Later he pursued higher education at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s in engineering. After graduating, he finally married his beloved Dora in a private ceremony Nov. 7, 1964, in Rome.

Remsi had a fulfilling and successful career at Esso Corp. from 1966 to 1975 and at its parent company, ExxonMobil, from 1976 to 2005.

During his career, he traveled the world extensively, working on project assignments either as a team member or project leader. His accommodations and admirations from colleagues all gathered at his retirement dinner in 2005.

In his free time, Remsi enjoyed reading, drawing, painting, gaming and completing country landscape for his Marklin Train set. His true passion was building model tanks from WWII era with impeccable detail.

Most of all, he loved being with friends and family whether that meant playing games, having conversations with an occasional ouzo or just being in the same room. His love for Dora was matched only by that for his granddaughters.

Remsi was an extremely kind and intelligent man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his son Petros Messare, and his daughter-in-law, Tobi Cohen-Messare. He was a loving grandfather to Holli Jaye Messare and Zoe Theodora Messare.

Remsi was preceded in death by his wife, Theodora Messare, and his son Nickolas Messare.

Visitation to honor Remsi’s life will be held Sunday, June 23 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a brief service starting at 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in memory of Remsi Messare.