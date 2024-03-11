Richard Alheidt of Oak Ridge passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He was 85.

He was born on March 25, 1938, in the Bronx to Helen (nee Merrins) and Adam E. Alheidt.

Richard married Emilia “Amy” Cangiano in 1964. They lived in Pequannock, where they raised their family, then moving in 1979 to Oak Ridge and most recently to Sparta.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1962.

From 1982 to 2015, Richard was the founder and president of Alheidt Consulting in Oak Ridge.

He and his family were devoted members of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge from 1979 to 2020.

In his spare time, Richard loved to exercise and to take vacations with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Helen Alheidt in 1980 and Adam Alheidt in 1983; his brother, Robert Alheidt in 2012; and his nephew Chris Alheidt in 2015.

Richard is survived by his wife, Emilia “Amy” Alheidt; his children, Richard Alheidt and his wife Pam, Carla Dennis and her husband Jeff, Susan Ciasullo and her husband Steve, and Tom Alheidt and his wife Sharon; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Dominic, Gabriella, Emilio, Francesca, Natalie, Antonio and Lydia; his sister, Kathy Alheidt; his nieces, Cherie, Kim and Raffaela; and his nephews, Jeff, Eric, John, Andrew and Tony.

The family received Sunday: March 10 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. The funeral Mass was Monday, March 11 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Oak Ridge. The interment immediately followed at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959: www.stjude.org

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com