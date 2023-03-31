Richard Farrell III passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023, in his home in Delray Beach, Fla.

Rick was born on May 16, 1978, and grew up in Sparta. After graduating from Sparta High School in 1998, Rick went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University, where he also interned for a government official.

After graduating, Rick worked in the mortgage industry, for a government entity supplying equipment overseas and as a longshoreman. He was working remotely part-time at the time of his death.

Rick possessed almost limitless energy since birth. He developed a strong passion for sports early on in life and grew up playing football, basketball and baseball.

He lived his life for his family, friends and, of course, the Yankees. He taught his baby sister Lauren, who adored him, how to crawl at a very early age.

Rick is predeceased by his grandparents, Al and Peg Murray and Sonny and Dot Farrell; his aunt, Darcy Bertolotti; his cousin Gianmarco Bertolotti; and his father, Rich Farrell.

He is survived by his mother, Rosemary; sister, Lauren; and Bob along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends whom he considered also as his family.

He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Rick once remarked that Coastal Carolina had Palm trees in the outfield. Enjoy the view, my son.

Visitation for Rick will be held on Monday, April 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Road, Sparta.

Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.