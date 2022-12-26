Richard McCoy Sr.

With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Richard Charles McCoy Sr., a longtime resident of Sparta, on Dec. 15, 2022. He was 76.

Rich was born on Dec. 30, 1945, and raised in Staten Island, N.Y.

After serving in the Army, he and Diane (née Coughlin) were married in 1968.

Rich was a longshoreman and proud member of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1804-1 for more than 40 years.

He was an avid hunter and a proud collector of antique automobiles, and he loved working in his woodshop.

Not only was he a longtime member of the veterans organization American Legion Post 157 of Branchville, he had a passion for Harley’s and spent many years riding with the Post 157 American Legion Riders.

Rich will be sadly missed, more than words can say, by countless extended family and friends. He will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane; his two children, Kelli Kilby and Richard McCoy Jr.; and his seven adored grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ford, and brothers, Harold and Thomas.

Funeral services were held Dec. 20 and 21.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Rich McCoy to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation.