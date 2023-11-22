Richard Pietrowitz Sr.

Richard George Pietrowitz Sr. of Sparta passed away on Nov. 20, 2023. He was 85.

He was the son of the late Clarance and Mable Pietrowitz. He was raised in Elmwood Park and moved to Sparta in 1976, where he lived until his passing.

He served in the U.S. Army after high school and later went on to have a very successful career as a commercial real estate appraiser.

He was very active with his church, community and especially his family. His kind heart, bright personality and wonderful sense of humor was always on display, and everyone who met him knew he was something special.

Richard was a devoted husband, loving father, and very proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann T. Pietrowitz, and his son Richard G. Pietrowitz Jr.

Richard is survived by his children, Robyn (Paul) Harris, Toni (Rob) Huber and John (Tara) Pietrowitz; grandchildren, Paul, Michael, Corrine (Alex), Chelsea (Zac), Hailee and Kayla; great-granddaughter, Posie; and his sister, Phyllis (Bob) Terrell.

At this time, all family services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, your local food pantry or your local animal shelter.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family online at jtmorriss.com