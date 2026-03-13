Robert A. Yesukevich, 74, devoted husband to Ellen, died suddenly on February 23, 2026.

A resident of Sparta, N.J., since 2013, Bob was born in Hartford, Conn., to the late Adam and Mary (Checko) Yesukevich. He attended Windsor Public Schools, where he immersed himself in playing the saxophone. At Worcester Polytechnic Institute he majored in chemical engineering, was commissioned as an Army Second Lieutenant (Engineer Corps) through the ROTC program, and was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Mass Delta). In 1973, he met and married Ellen, the love of his life and wife for 52 years.

Bob fulfilled his childhood dream of operating big things and traveling the world by joining Honeywell UOP. There he designed oil refinery units, led refinery start-up crews in the US and Portugal, and managed the operation of half of a fuels refinery in Saudi Arabia. Working abroad allowed Bob, Ellen, and their two children to travel to places like Spain, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. Going on the road together in those early years forged strong family bonds that continue today.

The family resettled in Glenview, Ill., in the mid-80s. Bob added Cubmaster and soccer referee to his busy professional activities at BP Amoco. He continued his pursuit of knowledge at DePaul University College of Law, earning his Juris Doctor in 1991. His optimism, engineering acumen, and enthusiasm about inventions for the future made intellectual property law a great fit. Although he enjoyed negotiating contracts and prosecuting patents, Bob delighted in advising individual inventors from concept inception through research and experimentation to reach patent issue.

In 2006, Bob and Ellen moved “back east” to New Jersey, where Bob continued to practice law at Troy Corporation. He enjoyed living near the woods where he could hike, kayak, and hunt for the elusive deer with his bow. He taught his children to love ancient legends, classic literature, the stillness of nature, and music. Whether working on his Firebird, riding his motorcycle, or honing his accuracy on a target with a pistol, Bob preached the importance of safety. As Grandpa Bob to Eleanor and Frances he leaves memories of fishing, badminton, and reading together. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with Ellen, often over a leisurely breakfast, watching wildlife through the back window.

Bob leaves his wife Ellen Cloran Yesukevich, daughter Alexa (Emily), son Christopher (Sandra), and his “grand girls” Eleanor and Frances. Bob will be deeply missed. His family and friends plan to gather for a memorial at a later date.