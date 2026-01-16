Robert Benjamin McKeeby, 72, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at his home.

Bobby was born in Newton, NJ, on March 6, 1953, to the late George Robert and Maureen (Sweeney) McKeeby. A natural leader from an early age, he served as president of his class, a role that reflected his character, responsibility, and ability to connect with others. In his younger years, he was also an accomplished athlete, captaining his high school football and wrestling team, he was notably the first state champion quarterback for Pope John XXIII Regional High School, achievements that spoke to his determination and discipline, qualities that stayed with him throughout his life.

A retired carpet installer, Bobby was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft. With skilled hands and a problem-solver’s mind, he loved fixing things and could often be found tinkering, repairing, or improving whatever needed attention.

A true homebody at heart, Bobby, found his greatest peace close to home, especially when he could spend a quiet day fishing. Those moments reflected his steady appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Above all, Bobby was a neighbor to everyone, he was kind, dependable, and always willing to lend a hand. He was also a devoted prayer warrior, faithfully keeping family, friends, and neighbors in his prayers, offering comfort, strength, and quiet encouragement to all who knew him.

The beloved husband of nearly 50 years to Lucia McKeeby, Bobby, is also survived by his son, Benjamin McKeeby and his wife, Jazmin; his granddaughters, Lavender and Lilac; his sister, Mary Ann Donovan and her husband, Dennis; his uncle/brother, Jack Reuther and his wife, Roxanne; his uncle, Richard McKeeby and his wife, Trudi; his aunt, Alyce McKeeby; his siblings-in-law, Stanley, Peter (Annie), MaryAnn (John), Theresa, Anthony and Andrew (Lisa); his nieces, Kerry, Maureen, Christina and Connie and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Along with his parents, Bobby was predeceased by his brother, Michael McKeeby.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial will held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ. Interment to follow at Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery in Sparta, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Pope John XXIII Regional High School, 28 Andover Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871 or Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School, 294 S Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackfuneralhome.com.