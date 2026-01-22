Robert E. O’Neill

Roberta E. O’Neill of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2026.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1942, in New York City to Emelia and Hans Herlitzius. Her mother was of Puerto Rican descent, and her father was a refugee who fled Nazi Germany, experiences that shaped Roberta’s appreciation for resilience, history, and community.

Roberta enjoyed a long and dedicated professional career, working as a bookkeeper, administrative assistant, and in numerous other demanding and varied roles with the U.S. Army. Among her most unique experiences was deployment to Haiti with the Army where she scoured the port for needed Army supplies, rode as an assistant driver in Army vehicles and attended the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in combat boots. She was known for her strong work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence.

An active and engaged member of her community, Roberta participated in many civic, social, and historical organizations, including the Sparta Women’s Club, the Sparta Historical Society, the Picatinny Arsenal Historical Society, the Red Hat Organization, the Theater Group, NJACE car club and the Xi Beta Rho Sorority. She was also deeply involved in several military wives organizations, reflecting her pride in supporting military families.

Roberta is survived by her beloved husband, Brian M. O’Neill, a retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel; her children, Michael and Donna; and her cherished grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Feb. 17, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, located at 22 Main Street, Sparta, New Jersey. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW Post 7248, 66 Main Street, Sparta, New Jersey, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remarks will be shared at 4 p.m. during the celebration. Those wishing to speak are asked to contact Brian O’Neill in advance.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to friends, the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, and all those who provided care, comfort, and support during this difficult time.