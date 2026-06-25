Robert Klein

Robert B. Klein, 99, peacefully passed away in his home on April 6 with his daughter by his side.

Bob was born on July 30, 1926, in his family’s Brooklyn Brownstone, welcomed by parents Jeanette and Edward, older brother Ed and his grandparents who lived one floor above. Childhood was filled with countless hours playing in Prospect Park, The Botanical Gardens and enjoying 25-cent double-feature movies. Summers were spent on Lake Hopatcong where the family fished, swam, and sailed. From an early age, Bob was also an avid artist, photographer, and pianist. Like his father, he could play by ear and was happy to take requests. Some of his first photos were taken at the New York World’s Fair in 1939 and developed in a makeshift darkroom in his bathroom. While attending Erasmus High School, Bob perfected his drawing techniques, contributed to the school paper, The Erasmian, and was voted Class Artist out of the 1,000+ students in his 1944 graduating class.

In the summer of 1944, Bob was drafted for WWII. After training at Camp Blanding, Florida, he was deployed to Europe in the spring of 1945, and with supremely good luck, his ship arrived in France on May 8, VE Day! After word of his creative skill got around, Bob was given the job of an Official US Army Photographer. The next two years were filled with opportunities to witness and document a pivotal time in the world’s history. Bob’s service in Europe concluded after attending the Biarritz American University in France, where he studied art.

The GI Bill allowed Bob to continue his art studies, and in September of 1946, he enrolled in The Art Career School located in NYC’s Flatiron Building. In June of 1949, an art director from the advertising agency BBDO visited the graduating class to suggest what a good portfolio should include. By chance, he used Bob’s in his discussion and liked what he saw. A week later, he was offered his first job as an assistant art director. His career in the world of advertising was not unlike Mad Men. Aside from working on accounts like The Saturday Evening Post, DuPont, and General Electric, the job also introduced Estelle McElwee, a secretary at BBDO. In 1958, the two married and made Bob’s summer home in Hopatcong their permanent residence. 1963 brought big changes; BBDO lost its Revlon account, so layoffs ensued, including Bob. But the blow was softened because in June, he and Estelle welcomed their only child, a daughter named Janet. After taking the summer off to enjoy his new role of dad, he was back to work in September, this time as Director of Advertising at Macmillan Publishing. That job saw him straight through to retirement in 1988 at 62 years old. There are not many people who get 37 years to enjoy retirement, but Bob did, and he relished every moment. His days were filled with fishing, traveling, and more photography. His greatest pleasure, though, was the arrival of his grandchildren; Ande in 2002 and Jack in 2006. With Janet, her husband, Greg, and the kids one town over in Sparta, many treasured memories were made over the years.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Janet, son-in-law, Greg, granddaughter, Ande, and grandson, Jack. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette (Stuebner) and Edward Klein, his brother, Edward, and Estelle, his wife of 62 years, who passed away in June 2020.

Bob Klein was a friend to all who knew him. With a wealth of knowledge about Lake Hopatcong, NYC, and WWII, he was always happy to chat and cherished the company of longtime neighbors and friends. While it feels surreal knowing he is gone, his presence and warmth were so encompassing that he can still be felt and will surely be lovingly remembered.

It was Bob’s wish to skip a formal service, but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice. We’d also like to thank Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for their extraordinary dedication and care.

When Bob was 95, he decided to write a memoir recounting the many adventures of his life. All the artwork and photographs are his; if you enjoy them, feel free to share the link. It makes it feel as though he is still being celebrated. The book is free online and available here: https://mmcolorstudios.com/ftpuploads/Klein%20book.pdf

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.