Robert Kriete

Robert A. Kriete of Pleasant Hill, Calif., passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. He was 77.

Born in New York City, Bob lived his younger years in Ramsey. He graduated from Ramsey High School in 1965, then attended Wagner College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1969.

Bob met his wife, Sara Jane, née MacDowell, in their sophomore year. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 18.

He and his older brother, Richard, owned and operated Mohawk Gardens in Sparta for 40 years.

He and Jane lived in Sparta for 32 years. When he retired, they moved to California.

Bob loved fishing, cooking, running Mohawk Gardens and getting to know customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his lifelong favorite, the New York Yankees.

He spent all his free time with his family, whom he loved above all else.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Jon Sclafani; his son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Zoey Kriete; and his two grandsons, Sam and Max. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Kriete and Russell Kriete.

Services were held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.