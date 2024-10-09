Robert Panzer III

Robert R. Panzer III passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family on Sunday, Oct. 6.

He was a devoted and dedicated husband, father, uncle and grandfather.

He loved to tell a good joke; spend time with his family, including his 17 grandchildren; and engage in backgammon, banter and intellectual discourse.

He was raised in Hanover, Ind., and graduated from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., where he played football and majored in speech.

He met his wife, Bethann Kirkpatrick, in 1960 at a school dance. The rest is history.

Post college, he continued his journey in the Marines, which he had begun his senior year at Wabash. His attempt to join at the ripe old age of 14 had been unsuccessful.

He served in Vietnam and continued to proudly serve as an active member of the Marine Corps Reserves until he retired as a major.

After becoming paralyzed at the age of 50, he became an avid wheelchair athlete, competing in tennis, skiing and road racing with the support of the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association.

One of his proudest accomplishments was completing the Marine Corps Marathon in 1995 in his racing chair.

Bob was an advocate for people with disabilities. He was passionate about his work with DAWN Center for Independent Living, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities in the New Jersey counties of Morris, Sussex and Warren.

For many years, Bob enjoyed entertaining people with both heartfelt and humorous speeches at Toastmasters events. He lived life to the fullest, unapologetically, and with no excuses.

His fierce love for his family and his loyal friendship were Bob’s most beloved traits.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann (Kirkpatrick); his children, Annemarie Buffalino (Bill), Thomas (Lisa), Juliana, Kathryne, Alexandra, Meaghan (Michael) and Rebecca; grandchildren, Maggie, Adam, Nick, Joe, Alyssa, Victoria, Sean, Alison, TJ, Natalie, Brian, Madelynn, Kayla, Liam, Ace, Corwin and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Aslan and Ohanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Panzer Jr. and Ruth Brownlee Panzer, and his sister, Maryellen Mallonee.

The family will receive visitors at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, Pa., on Friday, Oct 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. A Mass at Saint Kateri and celebration of life will take place in Sparta on Dec. 21. Robert will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association, Sparta VFW Post 7248 or your favorite charity.