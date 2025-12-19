It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Robert “Bobby” Seib, who died on Dec. 9, 2025, at the age of 59. Robert Seib was born on Aug. 7, 1966, in Astoria, Queens. Shortly after graduating high school, he joined Local 46, where he proudly worked as a Union Ironworker for 40 years. His career took him into New York City every day, a journey he made with dedication, strength, and pride in the work he loved. He resided in Sparta, New Jersey, with his wife and daughter. He was the devoted husband of Danielle Seib, with whom he shared 15 years together and 8 years of marriage. He was also the proud and loving father of his 11-year-old daughter, Brianna Seib, who was the center of his world. His love for his wife and daughter was unmatched, and they were rarely apart—always together, always a family. He loved his family deeply, loved his job, and truly loved life. He had a passion for Harley-Davidsons and, for many years before Brianna was born, rode often with his cousins up and down the East Coast, creating memories and bonds that lasted a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Theresa Seib and George Seib. He is survived by his wife, Danielle Seib, and his daughter, Brianna Seib. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Ruegamer and her husband, Gary Ruegamer; Pat Sharpton and her husband, Andre Sharpton; and Donna Carter. He leaves behind his nephews Jason Sharpton, and his wife Marie Sharpton, Joe Carter, Robert Ruegamer, and Jack Gorham; his niece Emma Grace; his mother-in-law Joyce Gorham; and his brother- and sister-in-law Dennis and Holly Gorham, as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robert Seib will be remembered for his strength, his loyalty, his generous heart, and his unwavering love for his family. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, devotion, and love that will live on in all who knew him. A celebration of life will be on Jan. 24. at Goble 2-4 p.m. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12662177. Please visit his memorial page, Bobby Seib Memorial page, to share photos and memories for our daughter