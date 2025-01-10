Roberta Russell

Roberta A. Russell passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Barn Hill Complete Care. She was 84.

Born May 10, 1940, in Bayonne, she spent the past 30 years as a resident of Sparta.

Before moving to Sparta, Roberta had a successful career as a bank auditor and executive on Staten Island.

In her retirement, she was active with Sparta Seniors, where she made many friends. She participated in several clubs and a lunch bunch.

Roberta enjoyed her nieces and nephews. She was known for her sense of humor and easy laughter. She was known as Aunt Roberta to the many children in the neighborhood.

She is survived by four sisters, Linda Curcio, Ann Raineri, Patricia Frank and Adeline Taro; a brother, Peter Argenziano; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn and Peter Argenziano and Justin Murphy; and siblings Marie D’Aiuto, Vincent Argenziano, Robert Murphy, Richard Argenziano, Pat Argenziano and John Argenziano; and her infant son, James Russell.

A funeral Mass for Roberta will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S Sparta Ave., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Father John’s Animal Shelter would be appreciated.