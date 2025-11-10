Ronald James Harrigan, 86, of Lake Mohawk, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 8, 2024, surrounded by love.

Born July 25, 1938, in Bayonne, NJ, Ron was educated in parochial schools in Jersey City. He earned a B.S. in Marketing from St. Peter’s College and an MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He built a successful career in financial services as a business developer and sales manager.

A gifted athlete, Ron led his high school and college basketball teams to victory, played semi-pro with the Jersey Generals, and was recognized for elevating his Army team’s performance. Later in life, he became a doubles tennis champion at the Lake Mohawk Tennis Club.

Ron was a voracious reader who loved intellectual and philosophical discussions. He wrote poetry and essays that reflected his deep and loving soul.

He is survived by his beloved wife Jane; sister Mary Eckert; daughters Kathleen Harrigan and Mary Lynn Taylor; son Ronald Harrigan; and grandchildren Christopher and Ryan Taylor, and Gavin Harrigan.

He is deeply missed and lovingly remembered.