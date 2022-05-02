Ronald James Wolfe, 71 years of age, of Jefferson Twp., N.J., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born on December 14, 1950 in Neptune, N.J., to the late Joan E. (nee Jones) and Russell Wolfe.

Ron married Glennie Jo Murphy in 1975 and resided in Linden, NJ. In 1978 they moved to Lake Shawnee where together they raised their three children, Ryan, Roxie, and Randi.

A beloved Father & Grandfather (“Pa”) – Ron’s family was everything to him and everybody around him knew it. The love and lessons poured into his family will be forever treasured and honored. He loved family traditions and capturing moments and pictures.

A lifelong athlete and sports fan – Ron loved to play and compete (and win) and he kept his kids and grandkids active. He never wanted to grow old and he got his wish. He could always be seen working out, bike riding, walking, throwing a ball, and playing outside even up until his last days.

Ron loved golf and his golf buddies. Many think he was trying to set a record for how much golf a non-professional could play in retirement.

He had a very generous heart and was always privately giving to needs and missions and supporting his family and all their dreams & passions.

A devoted and loyal oldest brother, Ron faithfully checked in on his siblings on a weekly basis. He also loved the time he got to spend with his “little brother” Darius.

After retiring from a successful career as a history teacher, football coach, vice principal, principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Business Administrator for various school districts – he started a 2nd thriving career with his friend George Morville.

He loved his community of Lake Shawnee where he lived for 44 years and was always expressing gratitude to have raised his family in such a wonderful place and the best country in history.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife Glennie Jo; his loving children Ryan Wolfe and his wife Katie, Roxie Warner and her husband Ryan, and Randi Jo Rooks and her husband Brandon; his cherished grandchildren Hunter Warner, Raymond Rooks, Christian Warner, Irelyn Warner, Evelyn Rooks, and Annabelle Rooks; his dear siblings Colleen Watson and her husband Dave, Dawn Duncan and her husband Charles, Doug Wolfe and his wife Mary-Ann, Bonnie Holwitz, Penni Replogie, Michael Jones and his wife Cheryl, Laurie Rose and her husband Bill, and Bryan Wolfe and his wife Trish; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

He truly lived life to the fullest and lived in faith and not fear. Please enjoy this look at some of his best Pa sayings and lessons: https://www.dropbox.com/s/umzvr36lmrsr7va/Final.mp4?dl=0

Final disposition will be private.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the future: details will follow.

In lieu of donations or flowers, please take your family, children, grandchildren out to dinner, eat ice cream, and then play catch, in honor of “Pa” aka “Daddy Cat” aka “Ron”. Make sure to get there by 5 to beat the crowds.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos or videos.