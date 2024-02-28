Ronald Kwiecinski

Ronald Patrick Kwiecinski of Sparta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday Feb. 25, 2024. He was 82.

Ronald was a beloved member of the Sparta community.

He was born in Suffern, N.Y., to the late Felix and Anna Kwiecinski and grew up in West Haverstraw, N.Y.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving proudly as a machinist mate in the engine rooms of both the USS Essex and the USS Independence.

He was proud of the years he served on the two carriers and would always share stories of his travels and accomplishments.

After the Navy, Ronald worked for more than 30 years as a chemist and regulatory manager for CPI/Sun Chemical in East Rutherford.

He loved the outdoors, nature, photography, painting and adventures.

As a young man, he decided to build a small cabin deep in the Adirondack mountains by himself. Although few people were lucky enough to visit this cabin, the stories he told will be shared for years to come.

After this adventure, Ronald met the love of his life, Therese. They fell in love and were married May 24, 1975. They had two beautiful children, Anna and Terence.

In 1980, when the children were young, they left Kearny for a quaint little town called Sparta in northern New Jersey, where they raised their children and made their home.

In 1978, he sold the Adirondack land and built another cabin in the heart of the Catskills. He worked tirelessly on the cabin, spending many weekends there to make it a beautiful place where his family and friends could escape. So many wonderful memories and happy times were spent at his cabin in the Catskills.

In 1995, after 20 years of marriage, Ronald’s wife passed away from cancer. Day in and day out, even though his heart was broken, he continued to be present for his children, giving them his unconditional love and support.

His continuous faith is what kept him strong. A devout Catholic, he attended Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta daily where he would find peace and companionship.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Rome and husband Tom of Stillwater; son, Terence and wife Marzena of Sparta; grandchildren, Talia, Lucas and Jake Rome and Lexi and Dylan Kwiecinski; as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and very dear friends.

He was preceded by his wife, Therese, and his siblings, John, James and Joyce.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. Interment will immediately follow at Sparta Cemetery.

Our ask for the visitation and funeral is to remember and celebrate a life well-lived and loved. Please keep the black attire at home and let’s be joyous that our dad is at peace. He has finally returned to his love, Therese, and his Lord and Savior.

Just before his passing, he said the only time he was truly happy in life was when he was with his family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation.