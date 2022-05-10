Rosemarie Agatha Carry-Kullmann, age 93, of Lake Mohawk, Sparta, passed into eternal life peacefully Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with her daughter Patrice by her side.

Born in Weehawken on June 15, 1928, to the late Frederick William and Veronica (Braun) Carry, she graduated Weehawken High School in 1945, and went on to secretarial school in NYC. She lived in Hackensack, Emerson and Hillsdale, NJ, before moving to Lake Mohawk in 1967. Rosemarie became the first executive director of the American Cancer Society, in Sussex County, and subsequently became area director and director of public education for the NJ Division. She later held positions as a representative for Federated Giving for AMC Cancer Research and served on the Board of Directors in this capacity for Community Health Charities in NJ, NY, and Washington, DC, for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Lake Mohawk Country Club and Gahonjonton Beach 4, the Sparta Women’s Club and many of their intraclubs, the Cornerstone Playhouse, the Sparta Historical Society, Sparta Senior Art Exhibits, was a Sparta Library volunteer, a Weichert referral specialist, a former First Presbyterian Church member, and a member of the Sussex County and National Republican committees.

Many will remember The Earl House Shoe Salon (Fashionable Footwear and accessories) on Woodport Road in Sparta, that Rosemarie owned and operated for 14 years. She loved playing tennis in her early years, watching the Jets or Giants, driving her Mercedes or Jag, family parties at Beach 4, antique collecting, her paintings with the Sparta Seniors, traveling all over the world taking photos, dressing elegantly, dark chocolate, and tea parties!

Rosemarie will be greatly missed by all the people she touched in her life. She is survived by her daughter, Patrice Kullmann of Lake Mohawk, Sparta, and sons Curt Kullmann and his wife Rosemary of Sparta, Jeffrey Kullmann of Trenton, and Randolph Kullmann of Brick, NJ. She was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Turner, of Palm Coast, FL, her black cat Susie, and her white Persian cat Christopher Robin. She was Gran to Lindsay Fernandez Montagna, Curt Kullmann, Jr., Samantha Fernandez-Obregon, Joseph Kullmann, Lauren Kullmann, Kimberly Kullmann, Katherine Kullmann, and Kevin Kullmann; and great grandmother to Cameron Montagna, and Cambree and Raelynn Kullmann.

Cremains will be in the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden with Christine.