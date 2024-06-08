Sandra Budz

Sandra L. Budz (Wardle) of Hamburg has lost her battle with leukemia. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at home with her family by her side. She was 75.

Sandi grew up in Ogdensburg and Stockholm. She got married and started her family in Highland Lakes.

She worked for TechFlex in Sparta for about 30 years as an administrative associate.

Her true pride and passion were her children and grandchildren. She was always there for anyone she loved.

Sandi also enjoyed knitting, cooking, traveling and, of course, loved being with family.

Sandi is the devoted mother of Francis Budz and his wife, Beverly; Joseph Budz and his wife, Angela; and Taylor Reilly and her husband, Robert. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Abigail, Sophie, Krystian, Leah, Connor and Robert; and her siblings, Raymond Wardle and his wife Liliana, Nancy Valley and Judith Wardle.

She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Lorraine Wardle.

Cremation is private. The family will receive their friends at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m.