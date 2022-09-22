Stephen P. Torick, 91, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Son of the late John and Tessie Torick, Steve was born and raised in Minersville, Pennsylvania. Steve earned his bachelor and master’s degrees from Manhattan School of Music and then proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was assigned to the 604th Air University Band in Montgomery, Alabama.

During his 35-year teaching career in Sparta Township Public Schools, Sparta, New Jersey, Steve inspired a generation of students and left a legacy of teachers, performers and music enthusiasts, many of whom stayed in touch over the years. Steve shared his own talent and love for music by performing in numerous professional and community ensembles.

During retirement in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Steve continued his community involvement as president and conductor of the Port St. Lucie Community Band for 12 years. He also conducted the Treasure Coast Symphony and the Treasure Coast Jazz Ensemble. Steve was a proud veteran, the commander of American Legion Post 355, and a member of both the Korean War Veterans Association and the Air Force Sergeants Association. Throughout his life, Steve’s warmth, generosity and humor built many strong and lasting relationships.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Kate, and their dog, Jazzy, his daughters, Patricia and Deborah (Paul), his grandson, Stephen P. Torick, II (Nikki), and his former spouse and friend, Pat. Steve is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura, and his brother, Jack.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Aycock at Tradition, Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Saturday, October 1st at 11 a.m. The celebration will be live streamed and the address can be accessed through Stephen Torick’s page at dignitymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice.