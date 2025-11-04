Steve Rolland, 87, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, surrounded by family. Steve, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was a kind, generous man of great integrity who was highly respected and admired by all.

Born in Isztimer, Hungary, Steve escaped Communist Hungary during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. In 1957, Steve met the love of his life, Mary. In 1959, Steve and Mary were married and settled in Northern New Jersey where they raised 3 daughters, Kathy, Maryann, and Heidi. During this time, Steve and Mary founded Rollesco Plastics located in Sparta, New Jersey; Steve ran the fabrication shop, and Mary ran the office. After 20 years of hard work and dedication establishing this successful plastics machining and fabricating business, they retired to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

Steve was predeceased in June 2025 by his beloved wife, Mary, and is survived by his three children, Katherine Meicke (William), Maryann Rolland Hoolahan (Donald), and Heidi Heller (Michael); six grandchildren, Stephen Meicke (Lisa), Nicole Meicke, Thomas Hoolahan, Sarah Jurchak (Matthew), Adam Hoolahan, and Jack Heller; and five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Meicke, Jackson Jurchak, Charlotte Jurchak, Clara Jurchak, and Luke Meicke. Steve’s legacy lives on through the love he shared and the memories we will cherish forever.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Goble Funeral Home, Main Street, Sparta, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery, 32 Main St., Sparta, New Jersey where Steve will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Mary, and her parents, Andrew and Elisabeth Wurst.