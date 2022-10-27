Susan D. Kehl, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Hanover, New Hampshire to the late Henry L. Duncombe, Jr. and Mary Ellen (Graham) Duncombe, Sue had been a resident of Sparta Township for the past 50 years. She was a licensed hairdresser and formally owned and operated Sunshine Beauty Supply in Sparta. After her retirement from her store, Sue continued her hairdressing skills and was well known in the area for her ability and knowledge in designing and customizing wigs for people. Her business, Alternative Hair gave her the ability to help people who lost their hair due to cancer or other sickness. Sue was also very community minded and was involved with the Sparta Woman’s Club as well as a local book club. Sue is survived by her husband, Roy E. Kehl; her daughter, Linda Kehl and her son Michael; her son, Christopher Kehl and his children, Douglas and Bree; and her sisters, Elizabeth “Beth” Nehls, Nancy Eder, and Patty Williams. A Celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Susan D. Kehl’s memory to the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain, 106 Church Lane, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.