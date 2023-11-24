Susan J. Stanton of Sussex passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 78.

Born in Sussex to the late William Russell and Stella (Ayers) Kelsch, Susan was a lifelong resident of the Sussex-Wantage community.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching and ended her teaching career at the Kiddie Academy in Sparta.

She was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church and a member of the choir there as well as a member of the Sussex United Methodist Woman’s Group, Mountain View Grange, Sussex County Pomona Grange, New Jersey State Grange and National Grange.

She was a 37-year member of the Chinkchewunska Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent and Registrar, and she was a dedicated docent and researcher for DAR Van Bunschooten Museum.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Brice Stanton Jr.; her son, Douglas Stanton and his wife, Haruko, of White Plains, N.Y.; her daughter, Lisa Stanton of Sussex; and her sister, Victoria Demerest of Mesquite, Nev.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to immediately follow at Beemerville Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, Nov. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Susan Stanton’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com