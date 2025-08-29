Terence McGreevy

Terence T. McGreevy, formerly of Sparta, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, in San Diego, Calif. He was 88.

Born to Gerald and Eleanor McGreevy (nee Robinson) in Toledo, Ohio, Terry grew up in Ohio and on Cape Cod, Mass.

He attended Tabor Academy as a young man and later graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in business and marketing.

Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He and Carole MacFawn were wed in 1963 in Quincy, Mass., and they were married for 54 years until Carole’s passing. Terry was by her side throughout her long illness.

The McGreevys lived in Cazenovia, N.Y.; Brooklyn; and Maryland before settling in Lake Mohawk in 1975 and building a house on Valley View Trail.

They loved living in Lake Mohawk and especially enjoyed swimming at Alpine Pool and walking on the Boardwalk.

They were both active members of the community, and Carole was a teacher at Sparta High School for many years.

They were active members of St. Mary’s Church in Sparta, where Terry served as a lay reader and as Warden.

He enjoyed traveling and loved sailing and spending time at his family home in Cataumet on Cape Cod.

Terry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and his late wife moved to San Diego because of health reasons to be near their daughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Meghan Foster; her husband, Chuck; and his grandchildren, Cole and Samantha.

He was predeceased by his two older sisters, Joan Leary and Robin Karns.

A memorial service will be held on a later date at St. Mary’s Church in Sparta