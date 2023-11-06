Teresa Bischoff

Teresa Yvonne Bischoff of Stillwater passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. She was 59.

Teresa was born in Smyrna, Tenn. She grew up in Darlington, S.C., and graduated from high school in Tigard, Ore.

Most recently, she lived in Lake Mohawk for 18 years before moving to Stillwater two years ago.

She was office administrator for RB Painting Plus in Sparta.

Teresa loved watching Andy Griffith reruns and old movies, especially the movie “Life with Father,” which she viewed repeatedly and had memorized in its entirety. She also loved true crime stories and YouTube channels celebrating Appalachia and the Pressley Girls, both of which reminded her of fond memories growing up in Darlington.

Teresa met her husband, Michael, over the phone in February 1992, when she worked as the receptionist for the Minneapolis branch of Chubb Insurance and Michael worked as a senior bond underwriter at Chubb Insurance in Warren, N.J. They struck up a friendship over the phone that developed into emails and late-night phone calls.

They finally met in person in June 1992, and after numerous trips back and forth to Minneapolis, Michael was somehow able to persuade Teresa to move to New Jersey in November 1992 to begin a life together. They were very happily married for 29 years.

In addition to her loving husband, Teresa also is survived by her parents-in-law, Donald and Marjorie Bischoff; her siblings-in-law, Richard Bischoff and his wife Kathy and Christopher Bischoff and his wife Melissa; her nieces and nephews, Courtney Mckay and her husband John, Ashley Miranda and her husband Matt, Meghan Naser and her husband Chris, Paige Bischoff, Jeff Bischoff, Jason Bischoff and Tommy Bischoff; and great-nieces and nephews, Kollyns, Reagan and Livia Mckay and Bowen and Ivory Miranda.

Teresa also is survived by her loving aunt and uncle, Richard Coleman and Crystal Lloyd of Darlington.

Her parents, Harrison Hager and John Hansel Hager, live in Flag Pond, Tenn.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.