Vernon Lewis, 87, of Sparta, N.J., passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born October 1, 1934, in Newark, N.J., the son of the late St. Elmo Vernon Lewis and Jean Buonvico.

He is survived by his daughters, Kara Lewis and Patricia Weir; dear friend and caretaker Patricia Volin (Peter Terranova); siblings Vivien, Christopher and Paula Lewis; and granddaughters Lauren Groh (Rhesia Baron) and Andrea Groh.

Vernon grew up in Irvington, served in the U.S. Air Force, and lived on the west coast before taking up residence in Manhattan, NY, and Sparta, N.J. He was a retired publishing professional, spending the bulk of his career at Medical Economics. He was an avid pilot and photographer and was a certified flight instructor as well. He spent his early retirement years building intricate model trains and airplanes, but his happiest place in the world was in the sky, where he found blissful freedom and joy flying planes and sharing his love of aviation with his students.

In lieu of flowers, Vernon and his family would appreciate if you donate to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation. It was only by the grace of generous donors before his stay that allowed him to spend his final days in such comfort.