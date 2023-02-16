Victor W. Madill of Milford, Pa., passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing, Westfall Township, Pa. He was 82.

He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for Limecrest Mining Co., Sparta, N.J. He loved aviation and caring for local wildlife and the outdoors.

The son of William Madill and Lila Beaven, he was born June 14, 1940, in Englehart, Ontario, Canada.

Victor married Ruth (Blake) Madill on Dec. 18, 1965, in Orange, N.J.

Victor leaves behind his wife Ruth; four children: Carolyn Pasqua and her husband John, Ernest Madill, Beverly Faulkner and Sherry Madill; three brothers: William Madill, Ben Madill and his wife Kathy and Preston Madill; granddaughter Jennifer Brower and great granddaughters Annabelle and Abigail.

A viewing and funeral services were held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Burial followed in Milford Cemetery in Dingman Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, Shohola, Pa.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).