William “Bill” J. Sanders, 79 of Allentown, Pa., died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Although his passing was sudden, his life was very full.

He was born in Trenton, N.J., lived his early years in Princeton Junction, N.J., and Florham Park, N.J. He spent many years of his youth in Lake Mohawk, Sparta, N.J., where he graduated from Newton High School in 1960 and settled in Allentown, Pa. Bill was in the Army National Guard and graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Tarkio College in Missouri. He worked in the garment industry and had a passion for helping others. He retired from Lisa Enterprises. In retirement, he enjoyed running his business Sanders Apparel and was known for being fair, honest and true to his word.

He is remembered for his kind heart, amazing work ethic, compassion for others, dedication to his family & friends and love of sports. He and his brother often enjoyed sitting on the deck and spending time together. He and his special love Carol enjoyed traveling and planning adventures. He loved to play baseball with his great nephew and always put others first. He was a devoted and faithful spirit that made an impact on all who met him.

He is predeceased by his mother and father Bennett & Jane Sanders and his sister Gail Bennett. He is survived by his brother Denis Sanders, his girlfriend Carol Axmacher, nephew Shawn Bennett & Michele Reilly, niece Kerry Bennett, niece Kimberly Mullins and her husband Tom and son Matthew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 4th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Rd., Sparta, NJ 07871. Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org and the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.