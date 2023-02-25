William Kulsar

William Edward “Bill” Kulsar passed away on Feb. 23, 2023. He was 85.

Bill was born in Franklin in 1937.

He met his sweetheart and future wife, Nancy Joyce Reed (Kulsar), at Franklin High School, where Bill was the starting point guard on the basketball team. They were married in 1959.

Bill and Nancy moved to Sparta in 1961 where they resided together for 60 years.

Bill graduated from Rider College in 1959.

By profession, he was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and after graduation, he worked in Montclair. In 1972, Bill started his own CPA firm, which eventually became Caristia, Kulsar and Wade.

Bill retired from accounting in 1997, and he and Nancy traveled extensively in the United States and in Europe.

When they weren’t traveling, their favorite pastime by far was spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Bill was a founding director of the Sussex State Bank in 1972.

He also served on the Sparta zoning and planning boards and was on the board of the Franklin Hospital, Highlands Workshop, Knoll Heights Village and the Franklin Mineral Museum.

He was also a member of the Franklin Kiwanis, Sparta Jaycees and Wallkill Golf Club.

Bill was predeceased by Nancy, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, and his granddaughter Haley Grace Kulsar.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Trusa (husband Jim) in Fredon, David Kulsar (wife Karin) in White Plains N.Y., and Richard Kulsar (wife Denise) in Forest Hills, New York City. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Nicole Trusa, Kristin Trusa, David Kulsar Jr. and Marin Kulsar.

Visitation will be at the Goble Funeral Home in Sparta on Wednesday, March 1 from 3 to 7 p.m.. A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m., with burial immediately following at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 174 North Church Road, Hardyston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sparta Historical Society, P.O. Box 312, Sparta, NJ 07871.