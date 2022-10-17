William T. Paal, “Bill,” age 86, died peacefully at his home in Sparta, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 10, 1935, and raised in Clark Summit, PA to the late Walter H. and Alice (Haines) Paal, Bill attended college immediately after high school, originally intending to become a veterinarian. However, two years later, he joined the US Navy, became a pilot and rose to the rank of lieutenant. Bill and his wife, Gretchen (Unley) were married in 1958, honeymooned in the Poconos, and then lived in California and Washington State while in the Navy. Bill left the Navy in 1967, he and Gretchen settled in Sparta, and Bill became an American Airlines pilot until his retirement in 1995 as a captain.

Bill was an avid golfer who also enjoyed watching sports, or relaxing with his family and friends, and occasionally sharing a good joke. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Ted Paal, Bill is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen; children Andrew and his wife Deborah Paal; Linda and husband Bruce Karberg, Katherine and husband Scott Canter, and Bill Jr. and wife Marianne Paal; grandchildren Brandon and Clarissa Paal, Michelle Kruse and her fiancé William Forgarty, Stephen Kruse and fiancé Stephanie Manley, Corban and Loren Canter, Kaylie and Ethan Masse, and Karlie and Luke Tresslar; as well as great-grandchildren Logan, Landon, Jackson, and Olivia. Bill is also survived by his brothers Walter and Douglas Paal.

A 1:00 pm memorial service for Bill was held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 25 Parker Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to JW.ORG or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.